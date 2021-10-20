UAE FM Appreciates South Korea's Support For Hosting COP28 In Abu Dhabi In 2023

South Korea has endorsed the UAE's offer to host the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Abu Dhabi in 2023, and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has applauded their support. Sheikh Abdullah said in a statement that they recognise their friends in South Korea, and they feel that cooperation and coordination are the most effective ways to make progress.

He further stated that they are glad to support the Republic of Korea's invitation to host the 33rd United Nations Conference on Climate Change. According to him, the enormous level of interest in holding the meeting shows the importance of climate action on the global agenda.

Climate action is 'critically vital' in UAE

He also stated that climate action is "critically vital" in UAE, and it is viewed as a strategy of attaining economic growth while limiting the repercussions of climate change. According to him, they have a proven track record of achievements in this area and they look forward to the UAE's official confirmation as host of COP28, where they will focus on achieving real and meaningful progress in climate action to keep pace with global objectives.

During a phone discussion between their senior diplomats on Monday, South Korea and the UAE agreed to back each other's quest to host important UN-led global climate conferences, according to Seoul's foreign ministry. South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with his Sheikh Abdullah on Saturday to strengthen their bilateral relationship, according to Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea had hoped to host COP28 but instead decided to bid for the COP33

South Korea had hoped to host the UN COP28 in 2023 but instead decided to bid for the COP33 session in 2028. Chung stated during the conversation that Seoul would instead support the UAE's quest to host the COP 28 meeting, and the UAE promised to assist Seoul's campaign, according to Yonhap News Agency. The two countries decided to expand and strengthen their collaboration in a variety of industries based on their special strategic partnership, according to a statement from the ministry.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP