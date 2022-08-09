UAE: New Hindu Temple In Dubai's Jebel Ali Set To Open On Oct 4, Check Out Pictures Here

Dubai's newest Hindu temple, which will be unveiled in a public ceremony on October 4 and constitutes 16 deities, a knowledge room, a community centre for outreach initiatives, and a pleasant environment for people of all faiths, is ready for its grand opening.

The massive new Hindu temple being built in Dubai is now in its final stages of construction. After its inauguration on October 4, the temple will be open to the public the following day, which coincides with the Dussehra festival. The Emirate's Corridor of Tolerance in Jebel Ali is home to the modern Hindu temple. A Sikh Gurudwara, a Hindu Temple, and several Christian churches all coexist in this area as places of worship.

Exclusive first look at interiors of a new Hindu temple 🛕 in Jebel Ali, Dubai 🇦🇪.

Doors will open to public on 5 October 2022. pic.twitter.com/IWqgOLoiOS — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) August 8, 2022

16 Hindu gods will be housed in the temple

16 Hindu gods will be housed in the temple, according to Khaleej Times. It will have a variety of amenities for devotees, including a knowledge room, a community centre for outreach initiatives, a place where people of all religions are welcome. Only the worship area will initially be accessible to the public. The Knowledge Room and Community Centre will also be open to the public starting on Makar Sankranti, January 14.

The temple will have spaces for people to host private events like havans and weddings. The temple administration has set up a QR-code-based appointment system to guarantee everyone's security during COVID-19. The QR code can be found on https://hindutempledubai.com/ by visitors. The temple will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. After the formal opening, the temple will host festivities for occasions like Diwali and Navratri.

The temple also features a fully functional kitchen as well as a dry and cold storage area. In both the knowledge room and the community hall, several LCD screens would be installed. The public is welcome to use the spaces for interfaith dialogues and educational activities for children, among other things. The temple's rich interior and exterior include nine soaring spires, ornate pillars, and handcrafted sculptures in white marble.

Lord Shiva will be the main deity on the central podium

The temple is adorned with massive walnut-wood doors and tall concrete pillars decorated with bells, elephants, and flower motifs. Inside the expansive octagonal-shaped prayer hall, delicately patterned podiums will house India's 16 deities. Lord Shiva, the Hindu deity, will be the main deity on the central podium, along with 15 others. Other deities included in the prayer hall are Ganesha, Krishna, Mahalakshmi, and the South Indian deities Guruvayoorappan and Ayyappan.

A special space has also been set aside for a Tulsi (holy basil) plant podium, mundan (tonsuring), and other religious practises. Once the deities are installed, 10-12 priests will organise a Pranaprathishtapana ceremony, which will provide energy vibrations to the temple, according to the UAE media outlet. At least eight priests will also be employed full-time at the temple.