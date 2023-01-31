UAE Renames Al Minhad District, Its Surrounding Areas As 'Hind City', All You Need To Know

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, renamed the Al Minhad district and its surrounding areas as 'Hind City'. WMA, the official news agency of the Emirates, reported that the ruler of Dubai made the announcement on Sunday. As the city is divided into four zones and spans an area of 83.9km, these zones will now be called -- 'Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3 and Hind 4'.

The Hind City will be served by major roads including Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road. The newly renamed district is one of the key residential areas in the country and comprises several Emirati houses, Gulf News reported. The third son of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Rashid Al Maktoum, is considered as one of the most prominent real estate developers in the country. He took over the office of Vice President in 2006, following the death of his brother.

Where is Hind City?

According to TimeOut Dubai, the newly renamed city is located in the Al Qudra desert near Damac Hill 2. The area is known for housing several Emirati citizens as it is connected to major roads, including Emirates Road, Al Ain Road, and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road. While the directive of renaming a district is a monumental step, this is not the first time a place in the UAE has been renamed. In the year 2010, Burj Dubai was renamed as Burj Khalifa after Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed AL Nahyan, the then-ruler of Dubai. However, the former ruler passed away on May 13, 2022.