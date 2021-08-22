UAE To Approve Tourist Visas Of Indian Passport Holders As COVID Cases Fall

The United Arab Emirates has given green signal for Indian passport holders to avail tourist visas. Indian passport holders who have not been to the country in the last 14 days can get approval for tourist visas, reported Gulf News. Besides India, the countries that have been extended the facility include Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

Indian passport holders can obtain a tourist visa

All tourists arriving in are required to undertake an RTPCR test upon arrival in the country. The people also need to undertake the test on the ninth day after entering the UAE. Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will be required to quarantine for 10 days and wear a medically approved wristband for the duration of the quarantine, as per the Gulf News report. At present, only UAE citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the UAE, following the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 situation in UAE

According to the UAE government, as of August 22, the country reported 1076 coronavirus cases taking the number of total COVID-19 cases is 709,378. The total number of fatalities reported in the country is 2,020. Currently, the total number of active cases is 16,432.

COVID-19 situation in India

India, on August 22, Sunday, registered 30,948 new cases of Coronavirus while 403 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,24,24,234 while the death toll has climbed to 4,34,367. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 3,53,398 comprising 1.09 percent of the total infection.

Earlier this month, UAE authorities issued new guidelines for Indians who own resident visas, are fully vaccinated in UAE, and have completed 14 days after the second dose will be permitted to UAE. This will be allowed on acceptance of their registration with either the GDRFA Dubai or ICA UAE, according to ANI. The passengers must have a negative PCR test certificate with 48 hrs validity and also undergo a Rapid PCR test at the departure airport. Other than India, the ban was lifted for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda. The UAE's National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) informed about the new guidelines in a Twitter post.

IMAGE: Unsplash

Inputs from ANI