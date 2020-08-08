Beirut Blast: UN Agencies Warns Of A Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon

After the massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, several UN agencies have reportedly warned of a humanitarian crisis in the country. Lebanon was already suffering a major economic downturn and now the blast has left nearly 300,000 people homeless.

According to integration media reports, the World Food Programme said that the damage to Beirut's port would interrupt food supplies and push prices up. The World Health organisation, on the other hand, informed that the health system was seriously damaged, with three hospitals out of action.

As per reports, the powerful blast was caused by improper storage of approximately 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at a warehouse near the city port. Lebanon officials estimated the damage from the explosion exceeds $3 billion. Half of the city’s buildings have been severely damaged and hospitals are overwhelmed because of the soaring number of blast’s victims.

While speaking to international media reporters, WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs said that they were concerned the severe damage to Beirut’s port could limit the flow of food supplies and push prices beyond the reach of many. Byrs informed that the WFP was sending 5,000 food parcels that would be enough to feed a family of five for a month. She also added that the organisation was also planning to import wheat flour and grains.

On the other hand, Christian Lindmeier of the WHO reportedly warned that Lebanon’s hospitals were overwhelmed with the patients and nearly 500 beds had been lost. The UN agency has already delivered emergency trauma and surgical supply kits containing essential medicines and medical supplies. It is also calling for $15 million to cover immediate needs and ensure continuity in the response to the pandemic.

Lebanon receives humanitarian aid

Lindmeier informed that amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the WHO had sent 17 containers of masks, gowns, and gloves, however, all the boxes have completely been destroyed. With such an unprecedented crisis looming over Lebanon, UN Refugee Agency, which normally supports Lebanon’s 1.5 million Syrian refugees, reportedly said that it was releasing emergency shelter materials to all those in need. additionally, several countries have also offered aid, with the US announcing that it planned to immediately send $15 million worth of food and medicines.

Meanwhile, an investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. While the tragedy was declared a 'major national disaster', Lebanese PM Hassan Diab vowed to punish the perpetrators, saying, those behind the blasts will “pay the price”. Lebanon also declared a two-week state of emergency in the capital of Beirut.

(Image: AP)

