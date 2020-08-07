Beirut explosion: UN calls for independent investigation as death toll continues to rise

The United Nations human rights office has called for an independent investigation into the Beirut explosion insisting that “victim’s call for accountability must be heard.” Anti-government protests have broken out in the Lebanese capital following the explosions which killed nearly 157 and injured nearly 4000 people.

Speaking at a virtual conference, Rupert Colville, a spokesperson for the department cited the need for “international community” to step up in helping a devastated Lebanon with both a quick response and sustained engagement adding that the country was not only battling the recent explosions but also COVID-19.

“Lebanon is facing the triple tragedy of a socio-economy crisis, COVID-19 and the ammonium nitrate explosion,” he remarked.

Explaining further, Colville also called for people to respect the destitute and most vulnerable population as Beirut and Lebanon rebuild themselves. Concluding his statement, he urged Lebanese leaders to “overcome political stalemates and address the grievances of the population”.

Beirut explosion

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4 killing over 157 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

However, he said that he would not like to ‘pre-empt the investigation.’ Calling it a catastrophe, he demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation. In the aftermath of the explosion, Country’s Defense Council has said that those responsible would be face maximum punishment.

