UN Alarmed Over Turkey's Decision To Open Up Cypriot Beach Amid Mediterranean Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, October 6 condemned Turkey's decision to open up a beach in Cyprus to the public that has been shut down since the war 46 years ago. The UN chief reportedly warned against “unilateral actions" that could escalate tensions and might jeopardise peace dialogue.

Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, in a statement, Guterres's spokesperson the UN chief has urged all the sides involved in the conflict to resolve the issues via dialogue.

EU backs UN chief

As per reports, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell backed Guterres and said that the bloc was “deeply concerned” about the recent developments that “will cause greater tensions and may complicate efforts” to restart negotiations.

The statements came after the Cypriot government reportedly said that it will hold formal protests at the United Nations, European Union and other international organisation over the move that allows access to the sand in front of fenced-off Varosha, a small suburb of Famagusta which has been closed for last 46 years.

As per reports, Cyprus government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said that the latest move by Turkey violates international law and UN Security Council resolutions on Varosha.

In addition to this, Greece's Foreign Ministry also criticised the move calling it a “flagrant violation” of UN decisions and assured that Athens would provide every possible support to the Cypriot government. Cyprus fears that Turkey's move might result in a full grab of the suburb which is one of the main tourist hotspots before the Turkish invasion of 1974.

Due to increasing border tensions, the residents from the suburbs of Greek Cypriot fled as Turkish troops captured the area during the war that resulted in the splitting of Cyprus. Turkey to date maintains more than 35,000 troops in the suburb recognised as Turkish Cypriot.

The opening of the beach was jointly announced during a press conference in Ankara on Tuesday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ersin Tatar, the head of the Turkish Cypriot government.

Associated Press quoted Erdogan saying, "We hope that Maras will be fully opened for use". “We are ready to provide every support to the (Turkish Cypriot) authorities in this regard".

Meanwhile, the tensions are running high between Greece and Turkey over exploration operations in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean. Both countries have been sending warships in the disputed zone to shadow their drilling vessels and the European Union has been following the situation closely.

Inputs/Image: AP