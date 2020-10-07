US 'deeply Concerned' Over Reports Of Turkey Testing Russian S-400 Air Defence System

The United States expressed concerns over the reports of possible tests of Russian S-400 air defence missile systems by the Turkish military. Earlier this year, Ankara’s decision to purchase S-400 air defence system from Russia did not go down well with Trump administration and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien even said that Turkey can face US sanctions if it doesn’t get rid of the Russian system.

A State Department spokesperson told a state-run Russian news agency that the United States is aware of the reports and continues to object the purchase of the S-400 air defence system. The spokesperson said that the Trump administration is deeply concerned with reports that Turkey is continuing its efforts to bring the S-400 into operation.

“Our suspension of Turkey from the F-35 program, in response to the S-400 acquisition, signalled the seriousness with which the Administration approaches this issue," a State Department was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Reports suggested that Turkey had deployed the S-400 air defence systems to the Black Sea province of Samsun, indicating a possible test. The spokesperson said that the US has stressed that the S-400 transaction remains a major obstacle in the bilateral relationship and at NATO, as well as a risk for potential CAATSA sanctions.

Turkey's aggression

Recently, US Senators Bob Menendez and Chris Van Hollan had accused Turkey of shirking its international obligations and moving away from the NATO Alliance. In a letter to State Secretary Mike Pompeo, the duo said that the administration’s failure to impose sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of the S-400, an anti-aircraft weapon system developed by Russia, has emboldened Erdogan’s aggression across the Eastern Mediterranean and throughout the Middle East.

The tensions are running high between Greece and Turkey over exploration operations in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean. Both countries have been sending warships in the disputed zone to shadow their drilling vessels and the European Union has been following the situation closely. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted that he would make “no concessions” in the eastern Mediterranean and is determined to do whatever necessary to claim its rights.

(With ANI inputs)