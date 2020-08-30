UN Special Envoy Says Syria Talk 'respectful' But No Agenda, Date Set For Next Meeting

United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen informed on Saturday, August 29 that the latest high-level talk between the country's opposing parties occurred in a “respectful” manner and all sides are willing to meet again. However, according to the reports, no such agenda or date has been fixed for the next session so far.

The United Nations special envoy was qouted as saying in Geneva: "People were listening to each other.... And that goes for all the three delegations.”

Geir Pedersen acknowledged that there are still very strong disagreements but the two co-chairs of the meeting are reported to have said that there were common areas of interest that could be worked upon. The United Nations special envoy said, "I’m confident that we have been able to build a little bit of confidence, a little bit of trust" but added that no agreements on issues such as the release of prisoners had been fulfilled.

High-level meeting

As per the reports, the high-level delegations from the Syrian government, opposition and civil society had a meeting in Geneva for the third round of talks this month after a huge break due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the main purpose behind the meet is to work on a new constitution for the war-torn country.

In a earlier meeting held on August 19, the UN official encouraged committee representatives from the government, opposition, and civil society to come to Geneva “ready to engage in earnest” and move the process forward “in a business-like manner, in a series of regular meetings in the months ahead.”

Pedersen was reported saying, "A single meeting of the constitutional committee will not bring immediate changes on the ground, but substantial and serious engagement by all parties would give them hope that a meaningful process is on the horizon that could have a longstanding and positive impact on the lives of the Syrian people."

(With AP inputs)

