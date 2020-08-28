US Troops Injured Following Tense Encounter With Russian Forces In Syria

Russia has blamed the United Stated for a tense confrontation that took place in Syria on August 27. Russian military vehicles and helicopters surrounded US vehicles on Thursday which left at least four US troops injured.

According to the CBS News, the White House National Security Council (NSC) announced that a Russian vehicle hit a US mine-resistant all-terrain vehicle, which resulted in causing injuries to the troops present in the vehicle.

Russia warns US

According to the international media reports, a US official said that Russian soldiers were operating inside a designated security zone that they had agreed to stay clear off. Syria has been a battleground for both the troops but this is the first time that US troops were injured in such a confrontation.

A US official is reported to have said the injuries were minor and criticised the Russian forces' actions "reckless." According to the reports, the defense ministry of Russia has released a statement warning the US-led coalition stating that the US troops attempted to block the Russian patrol but it took "necessary measures" to carry forward the mission.

In a statement, US National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot reportedly condemned the Russian actions as "unsafe and unprofessional."

