United Nations Calls On Turkish Authorities To Shut Down Varosha Beach In Cypriot Area

United Nations Security Council called Turkey and Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus on Thursday, October 8 to shut down a contentious beach in Varosha that was opened to the public this week.

Earlier on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had condemned Turkey's decision to open up the Cypriot beach to the public that was shut down 46 years ago after the war. The UN chief reportedly warned against “unilateral actions" that could escalate tensions and might jeopardise peace dialogue.

Due to increasing border tensions, the residents from the suburbs of Greek Cypriot fled as Turkish troops captured the area during the war that resulted in the splitting of Cyprus. Turkey to date maintains more than 35,000 troops in the suburb recognised as Turkish Cypriot.

READ: France: Pro-Armenian Demonstrators Protest Against Turkey For Supporting Azerbaijan

No actions to be carried out: UN

UN Security Council on Friday reaffirmed Varosha's status as set out in its resolutions and reiterated that "no actions should be carried out in relation to Varosha that are not in accordance with those resolutions.”

As per reports, UN statement said, "The Security Council expresses its deep concern regarding the announcement in Ankara on Oct. 6 to open the coastline of Varosha and calls for the reversal of this course of action, and for the avoidance of any unilateral actions that could raise tensions on the island". “The Security Council stresses the importance of full respect and implementation of its resolutions”, the statement added.

READ: Greece, Turkey Foreign Ministers Holds Brief Meeting Amid Tensions In Mediterranean

The opening of the beach was also criticised by Greek Foreign Ministry which called it a “flagrant violation” of UN decisions and assured that Athens would provide every possible support to the Cypriot government. Cyprus fears that Turkey's move might result in a full grab of the area which was one of the main tourist hotspots before the Turkish invasion of 1974.

As per reports, Cyprus government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said that the latest move by Turkey violates international law and UN Security Council resolutions on Varosha. The opening of the beach was jointly announced during a press conference in Ankara on Tuesday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ersin Tatar, the head of the Turkish Cypriot government.

Meanwhile, the tensions are running high between Greece and Turkey over exploration operations in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean. Both countries have been sending warships in the disputed zone to shadow their drilling vessels and the European Union has been following the situation closely.

READ: Turkey FM Comments On Nagorno-Karabakh, Crimea

READ: UN Alarmed Over Turkey's Decision To Open Up Cypriot Beach Amid Mediterranean Tensions

Inputs/Image: AP