US Assures 'two-state Solution' To Israel-Palestine Conflict At UNSC

The United States President Joe Biden's administration has backed the 'two-state solution' for the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. This step will reopen a door closed by Donald Trump's administration. Richard Mills, the acting US Ambassador to the United Nations has assured the 'two-state solution' to UN Security Council on January 26. Addressing the council, for the first time after Biden took over the White House, Mills that Washington will back the "mutually agreed two-state solution" with "viable Palestinian state". He also said that it is a "best way" to ensure peace in Israel while upholding the "legitimate" aspirations of Palestine.

US envoy to the UN said, "Under the new administration, the policy of the United States will be to support a mutually agreed two-state solution, one in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state". He added, "This vision, as I know we have just heard, though under serious stress, remains the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a democratic and Jewish state while upholding the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security." "Peace cannot be imposed on either the Israelis or the Palestinians,” Mills further stated.

Mills eyes diplomatic relations with Palestine

As per the statement shared on the official website, Mills said that the 46th US administration of Joe Biden intends to restore the Palestinian aid and also to facilitate diplomatic missions that were shut down by former Trump while also urging other nations to normalise ties with Israel. He also urged both sides, Israel and Palestine “to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult, such as annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolition, incitement to violence and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism”.

“In order to advance these objectives the Biden administration will restore credible US engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis,” Mills said. “This will involve renewing US relations with the Palestinian leadership and Palestinian people.”

“President Biden has been clear that he intends to restore US assistance programs that support economic development programs and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and to take steps to reopen diplomatic relations that were closed by the last US administration,” Mills added.

