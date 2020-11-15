Palestinians divided as Israel seeks to enhance religious tourism

Hammering another nail in the coffin of the “Palestinian dream”, Israel is now seeking to establish tourist hubs in the holy Muslim city of Jerusalem. With the reconciliation of Bahrain and UAE’s relations with Israel, Palestinian leaders are seeing dwindling Arab support, which has been a leverage in their battle to re-capture the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers have been courting wealthy gulf tourists and establishing new air links to major travel hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Following the establishment of business links, Jerusalem, which houses the Al Aqsa mosque, could see a major tourist boost, which experts claim could benefit both, Israel and Palestine.

“We have to survive”

While Palestinians have sharply rejected the normalization of reconciliation of relations between Israel and Gulf, small-time traders and shopkeepers have favoured the move hoping for some income. “There will be some benefits for the Palestinian sector of tourism, and this is what I’m hoping for,” Sami Abu-Dayyeh, a Palestinian businessman in east Jerusalem who owns four hotels and a tourism agency told AP “Forget about politics, we have to survive.” The prospects of expanded religious tourism are being helped by trade observers who see it as a help to both Isreal and Palestine.

This comes as Israel's plan to build thousands of settlements in the conflict-hit West Bank has drawn international condemnation. Last month, Israel approved the construction of 300 settlements in the area, marking the highest number of construction approved in one go.

However, the move was denounced by five major European nations who warned that it could perpetuate the long-drawn Palestine conflict. As per reports, the international community is afraid that the move could also jeopardise the viability of the proposed ‘two states’ solution, which envisages an independent Palestinian state alongside the Jewish nation.

(with inputs from AP)

Image: AP