US B-52H Stratofortresses Bombers Fly To Middle East To Deter Possible Iranian Aggression

In a message of deterrence to the Iranian regime, the US dispatched two US Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses bombers assigned to the Barksdale Air Force Base in the US Central Command in a second mission to the Middle East, a senior US commander confirmed. As per reports, the fighter aircraft flew to underscore America’s display of military might and its continuing commitment to the Middle East, despite the Trump administration’s withdrawal of the military troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.

The long-range massive bombers capable of carrying nuclear weaponry flew above the scathes in the region to deter aggression and reinstate cooperation between the US partners and allies. In an official statement, the US central command said that the mission validates the US military’s ability to deploy combat airpower anywhere in the world on short notice and integrate into US Central Command operations.

A pair of U.S. Air Force B-52H "Stratofortresses" assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base operated in the CENTCOM area of responsibility with other @usairforce and regional partner aircraft in the second mission in as many months. Dec. 10, 2020 @USAFCENT https://t.co/zpZBxQ5uh7 pic.twitter.com/xZ5GzHnIo8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 10, 2020

"The ability to fly strategic bombers in a non-stop mission, and to rapidly integrate them with multiple regional partners demonstrates our close working relationships and our shared commitment to regional security and stability," US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) commander, Gen. Frank McKenzie said. The US command forces displayed air combat power and forces’ readiness to respond to any crisis or contingency, he added.

Demonstrating 'readiness'

While the US Air Force routinely flies combat aircraft and units throughout the Middle East, Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander asserted that the Middle East Bomber Task Force mission highlighted "the robust and varied" US Air Force capabilities, and the versatility to move bomber aircrews across regions to seize, retain and exploit the initiative, gaining control in the region’s airspace, command, and control functions, demonstrating readiness with partner air assets.

The transit of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier from the Strait of Hormuz, an integral chokepoint for global oil shipments, has raised the Iranian retaliatory strike concerns on US allies in the Gulf region post assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Gen. McKenzie said, "We do not seek conflict, but remain postured." The US military had flown the nuclear-capable B-52 bombers from Minot Air Force Base over every member of the 30 nation NATO alliance amid ongoing tensions with Russia in August.

