US Downsizing Military Assets Won't Affect Saudi's Defence Capabilities: Spokesperson

US military assets downsizing in Saudi Arabia will not affect the kingdom’s defense capabilities, a Riyadh-led coalition told local press, Sunday. In a statement to the reporters, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said that the tactical withdrawal of the United States troop and Air Defence units in the Arab Gulf region will “not affect Saudi,” adding that there is a strong understanding between the kingdom and its allies and partners in the region and that the country is capable to defend itself.

Although, Al-Maliki did not specify the number of Patriot antimissile batteries that the Saudi has in order to diffuse a threat that may be directed by any of the middle eastern nations. The United States is preparing to withdraw about 300 troops, eight Patriot antimissile batteries, and fighter jets from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, and Jordan. This also includes one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in Saudi Arabia by the former Trump administration.

At least four batteries of Patriot surface-to-air missiles deployed by the US across Saudi oil facilities to protect its ground assets from missile and aircraft attacks will also be removed. Last year, the US had increased the Patriot systems deployment into Iraq to protect American and allied troops from the Iranian missile attacks, an official had confirmed to AP on condition of anonymity, as he was forbidden to discuss sensitive military operations. In April 2021, Greece had struck a deal with Saudi separately for the deployment of the US-made Greek Patriot anti-aircraft system to safeguard the Gulf nation's critical energy facilities and infrastructure against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

US Defense Sec confirms military drawdown

Earlier this month, a report carried by the Wall Street Journal, citing officials, stated that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Saudi crown prince of Washington’s plans of military drawdown in the June 2 call. The Biden administration was withdrawing its antimissile systems in the Middle East in a major realignment of its military footprint in the Gulf to reduce tensions with Iran and instead focus on China and Russia. It also includes the redeployment of hundreds of US troops who operate the systems from Saudi Arabia. The military bases in the Gulf countries, however, will not shut down, and will still maintain a substantial presence, officials told WSJ.