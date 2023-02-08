Watch: Man Shares His Glass Of Water With Rescue Dog 'without Sleep For 30 Hrs' In Turkey

The massive earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria on Monday resulted in the pouring in of rescue teams from around the world. The rescue teams came with extensive equipment but also, with dog squads to help with relief efforts. A video that surfaced from the scenes of devastation claims to show a rescue worker with a dog tied to a leash. As the man sips water from a glass, the dog pounces on him.

The man then proceeds to give the water to his four-legged friend, ultimately quenching its thirst. He also uses the remaining water to clean the dog’s fur. “Rescue dog without sleep for 30 hours,” reads the clip’s caption. Shared by an account named ‘Turkish Parademic’ on Twitter, the clip has garnered over 71,000 views and multiple reactions.

One user wrote, "Our furry buddies are on duty without getting tired.” Another user added, “Not all heroes wear capes or clothes.” A third user said that the dog displayed more “decency, compassion & humanity” than humans. Others called the hardworking animal an “angel,” a “hero”, and essentially, a “good boy.”

Survivors recall the moment the 7.8 earthquake struck

Since Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a series of equally terrifying aftershocks, videos of relief efforts from Turkey and Syria have flooded social media platforms, highlighting humanity and benevolence amidst piles of rubble. Several survivors, traumatized by the calamity, have spoken to news outlets or taken to social media to share their ordeal and recall the moment their lives changed for the worst.

Speaking to the Associated Press, one female survivor from Turkey’s Antakya said that she was able to hear the terror in the voice of her mother, who was stuck under the rubble of a building that collapsed during the quake. Revealing that rescuers were unable to pull her out, Nurgul Atay said: “If only we could lift the concrete slab, we’d be able to reach her. My mother is 70 years old, she won’t be able to withstand this for long.”