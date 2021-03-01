'We're Striking At It': Israel PM Netanyahu Blames Iran For Blast On Ship In Gulf Of Oman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday blamed Iran for the recent blast that rocked an Israeli cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. Netanyahu, while talking to state broadcaster Kan, said that he believes Iran was behind the attack without offering any evidence to back his claim as he called the Islamic Republic Israel's ''greatest enemy''. Iran, however, has dismissed the allegation levelled by the Israeli Prime Minister, saying ''the Zionist regime of Israel is the source of all insecurities and instabilities''.

Israeli-owned MV Helios Ray suffered a blast last week following which it was taken to Dubai port for repair works. The ship was on its way to Singapore when it was rocked by the mysterious explosion. The blast reportedly caused two holes in the ship, both above the waterline. Israel was quick to blame the attack on Iran because of Tehran's presence in the Gulf of Oman. The Israeli ambassador to the United States and the United Nations also blamed the attack on Iran.

Resembles 2019 attacks

The incident highlights the security challenges in the Gulf of Oman and the Middle-East in its entirety. Similar attacks rocked several oil tankers in 2019, which the United States government had then blamed on Iran. The US had accused Iran of using limpet mines to attack ships in the Gulf of Oman, which sees billions of dollars worth of oil pass through each year. Iran had dismissed the allegations back then.

The attack comes at a time when Iran is seeking normalisation of relations with the United States under the new Biden administration. Iran wants the new US government to remove all sanctions imposed by the previous administration, and in return, the Islamic Republic says it is willing to return to the terms of the nuclear deal.

