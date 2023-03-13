Who Is Kemal Kilicdaroglu? Turkey's Gandhi Mounting A Challenge To Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old politician nicknamed Turkey's Gandhi because of his gentle demeanour and physical resemblance to Mahatma Gandhi, the iconic leader of India's nationalist movement and advocate of non-violence, has been selected by six opposition parties as their joint candidate to contest against Turkey's leader Recep Tayip Erdogan in the upcoming elections. Latest polls indicate that the race for both the presidency and parliament will be closely contested.

Last week, Erdogan officially declared that the presidential and parliamentary elections, which are considered by many to be the most significant in Turkey for decades, will take place on May 14, a month before the constitutionally mandated deadline of June 18.

A six-party alliance has nominated main opposition party leader Kilicdaroglu as its common candidate to challenge President Erdogan. The alliance tapped the leader of the pro-secular, center-left Republican People’s Party, or CHP, hours after a key member of the grouping — who had rejected Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy — agreed to a compromise solution and returned to the coalition.

Mithat Sancar, the co-leader of the HDP, stated that his party's decision to support Kilicdaroglu would depend on reaching an agreement on fundamental issues. He said: "Our clear expectation is a transition for a strong democracy. If we can agree on fundamental principles, we may support him in presidential elections." It is worth noting that in the past, Meral Aksener, the nationalist leader of the IYI party, which is the second-largest party in the opposition coalition, had strongly opposed any talks between the Table of Six and the pro-Kurdish HDP.

However, a few days ago, Aksener changed her stance and stated that she would not object to the other five parties engaging in dialogue with the HDP, although she added that she would not participate in the discussions herself.

“Our biggest goal is to carry Turkey toward prosperous, peaceful and joyful days,” Kilicdaroglu said after he was nominated, as thousands of supporters cheered. “We will govern Turkey through consultation and consensus,” Kilicdaroglu said. “As the heads of the political parties forming the Nation Alliance, we have also agreed on the road map for the transition to a strengthened parliamentary system.”

In addition to CHP and IYI, the members of the alliance are: Temel Karamollaoglu’s conservative Felicity Party; Gultekin Uysal’s Democrat Party; The Democracy and Progress Party led by Ali Babacan; and Future Party chaired by Ahmet Davutoglu.

Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu?

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the center-left Republican People's Party (CHP) founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, is a member of the Alevi religious minority. He is a staunch proponent of democratic secularism which positions itself in stark opposition to the Islamist politics of Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu holds a degree in economics and finance and has previously served as an advisor to the Ministry of Treasury and as the director of social security. In 1994, he was recognized as "Bureaucrat of the Year" by a financial magazine.

Local media reports describe Kilicdaroglu as a reserved intellectual. His mannerisms have earned him several nicknames such as 'Gandhi Kemal', 'Turkey's Gandhi' and 'the quiet force'.

Several members in the Turkish political spectrum, including Meral Aksener, the leader of the IYI party, did not think Kilicdaroglu would be able to stand up to Erdogan's fiery rhetoric. But later on, a six-party coalition was formed with the goal of ending Erdogan's rule.

Erdogan faces strong opposition in wake of quake

Ahead of the polls, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing a number of stiff challenges. The massive earthquake in Turkey and its resultant impact has led to high inflation and devaluation of the lira. But Erdogan has not shied away from attacking his political opponents. "We cannot leave Turkey at the mercy of a multifaceted, greedy coalition lacking direction. We cannot allow such a disaster," Erdogan was heard saying at a public meeting.

"What animates President Erdogan at this stage is political survival. He has to win elections at whatever cost. He's afraid that if he loses the elections, he'll be prosecuted or even persecuted, he and his family members. And therefore, he'll try to win elections by hook or by crook. So that means doubling down on autocracy," Soner Cagaptay of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy told Indian news agency ANI.

(With inputs from AP)