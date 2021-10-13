Women In Kuwait Now allowed To Enroll For Military Services, Informs Defence Minister

Kuwaiti women are now allowed to register for combat roles in military services, the country's Defence Minister said on October 12. Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence announced a ministerial decision on October 12 to open registration for Kuwaiti women to join the National Military Service, where applicants will first serve in the field of medical and military support.

“Kuwaiti women have proven their achievements in several fields, and accordingly the approval was given for women to enter the military corps along with men,” he said.

He expressed complete faith in Kuwaiti women's capacity to withstand the rigours of army service.

"The time has come for Kuwaiti women to be given the opportunity to enter the Kuwaiti military side by side with their brothers," the minister stated, according to state news agency KUNA.

Kuwaiti women's rights have recently made great progress

Women will be able to join combat duties for the first time after years of being restricted to just civilian professions in the Kuwait army. Women can now join various military levels, including officers, according to Defense Minister Hamad Jaber al-Ali al-Sabah. The Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences agreed in 2008 to allow women to register for the Kuwaiti police force. In May, Kuwait added seven new female judges, bringing the total number of female judges in the country to 15.

Kuwaiti women were granted the right to vote and run for elected office in 2005 after a bill was passed. Four female candidates gained parliamentary seats in a national election four years later, out of fifty available seats. Kuwait's parliament, unlike those in other Gulf countries, has legislative authority. The country's legislators have been known to challenge the administration and royals.

Kuwait to focus on promoting human rights

Earlier, on September 28, Kuwaiti permanent delegate to the United Nations Ambassador Jamal Al-Ghunaim said that Kuwait's development objectives are focused on investing in people and promoting human rights. He said that at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva during a discussion of Kuwait's third international covenant report on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. He also emphasised that Kuwait has taken various steps to protect and safeguard these rights, and that the country has already been able to give several statutory, institutional, and societal guarantees for human rights, Kuwait times reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP