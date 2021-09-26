Yemen: Six Killed After Houthi Rebels Launch Air Attack In Northwestern Province

As many as six civilians died, and 20 sustained severe injuries after Yemen-based Houthi militants launched a ballistic missile in the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajjah. Yemeni civilians were celebrating a public holiday on Saturday night when the terrorist group launched an attack, said a government official, on the promise of unanimity. Hundreds of local residents, along with soldiers, gathered to celebrate the 59th anniversary of the country's 1962 revolution in a public square in downtown Midi city. The Iran-backed hardline Islamist group launched a brutal attack on the coastal city, which is currently under the control of the government. The Houthi fighters have been trying to gain control over the northern province, which falls under Presidential rule. According to a report published by Xinhua, no more casualties have been reported.

Notably, it was after 1962's revolution in Yemen that turned the country into a republic nation. Every year, Yemen observes a public holiday on September 26 to mark the country's democratic establishment, and this year's anniversary was marked by grand celebrations held in government-ruled provinces and cities. Notably, Yemen has been witnessing a massive civil war for eight years, which is being fought between the Yemen government and Iran-backed Houthi militants. Earlier in 2014, the Iran-backed militia group gained territorial control over a large part of the country's northern region, which resulted in the forced removal of Yemen's President. However, four years after the coup, the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi again took control of Midi Port in 2018, after years of a fierce battle with Houthi fighters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the years of civil war have caused much chaos in the country. So far, more than 10,000 people have been killed and over 4 million have left their homes, displaced internally. The civil war has pushed the country towards an economic crisis, and poor health conditions, causing the nation to stand on the brink of starvation.

