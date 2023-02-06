Zelenskyy Extends Condolences To Erdogan, Offers Help After Deadly Earthquake Jolts Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered a helping hand to Turkey after the Middle Eastern country faced a devastating earthquake on Monday. The massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria, killing over 560 people in the region, as per the AP.

On Monday the Ukrainian President took to Twitter to express his profound grief over the tragic incident. He extended his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and said that Kyiv is ready to provide help to Turkey in the midst of all the chaos.

“I extend my condolences to the President @RTErdogan, the people of (Turkey) and the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake in (Turkey) and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. We stand with the people of (Turkey) in this difficult time. We are ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of the disaster,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Syrian Health Ministry stated that at least 111 people lost their lives across Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia, The Guardian reported. While the rescue operation is still underway many fear an increase in the death toll.

Turkey and Syria declare a state of emergency as the death toll reaches over 560

Both Turkey and Syria have declared a state of emergency as the death toll sees an exponential rise. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reportedly met with the governors of Adana, Malta, Gaziantep, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Aidyaman, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa to discuss the situation in the regions. The Syrian Defence group, the White Helmets, on the other hand, has put out a statement declaring a state of emergency in northwest Syria. “The earthquake has resulted in hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, and people being stranded in the winter cold. Adverse weather conditions, including low temperatures and stormy weather have, have compounded the dire situation,” the statement reads. In a tweet, The White Helmets also urged International community to take emergency measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.