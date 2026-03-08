Mideast Conflict Ignites Agricultural Turmoil: How The Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Threatens A Global Fertiliser Crisis

Tehran: Amidst a soaring price of crude oil led by the escalating military conflict in the Middle East, followed by the US-Israeli attack on Iran, a more insidious crisis is brewing beneath the surface of the Strait of Hormuz. The escalating conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States has shuttered one of the world’s most vital maritime passages, but it is not just fuel that is being blocked. A double sea blockade involving both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea is now choking the global supply of fertilisers, threatening a food security shock that could lead to a severe crisis after the war in Ukraine.

At present, the geopolitical standoff in the Mideast has reached a breaking point following ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US on 28 February, leading to an effective shutdown of the Strait. For the global agricultural sector, the timing is concerning, as the Northern Hemisphere enters the critical spring sowing season and the flow of essential soil nutrients, including urea, ammonia, and sulphur, has ground to a halt. The disruption has begun, jolting the international markets, with the Middle East serving as the primary hub for nitrogen-based fertilisers, sending ammonia futures in Europe surging to nearly $725 per tonne.

The trade analysts suggested that for the average consumer, this industrial bottleneck will soon translate into a kitchen-table crisis. The fertilisers are the invisible foundation of the global food chain, and without them, crop yields plummet and the cost of staples like bread, meat, and dairy skyrockets. The industry experts noted that the current instability is not only a logistical delay but a direct hit to the “world’s breadbasket”. If the blockade persisted for more than a fortnight, the reduction in agricultural output could lead to prolonged food inflation that lasts well beyond the immediate military hostilities.

As the conflict escalates, the human cost is already visible in farming communities from the plains of Punjab to the soy fields of Brazil. The farmers are looking to secure decreasing stocks as prices climb out of reach. In India, the situation has taken a sharp turn as urea plants cut production following the suspension of Qatari gas deliveries. The analysts have deemed the situation "fertiliser fire", stating that it is now a race against time, because if the sowing window closes without adequate nutrients, the world faces a future of fractured food systems.

Chokepoint For Global Nutrition

The Strait of Hormuz is often cited for its role in the energy trade, carrying 20% of the world's oil, but its importance to the fertiliser industry is also immense. According to the Bloomberg report, around one-third of the global fertiliser trade and 35% of all urea exports transit through this narrow passage. The ‘de facto’ closure of the waterway by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has trapped nearly 170 container ships, many carrying temperature-sensitive agricultural inputs.

"The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly a third of global fertiliser trade," a Bloomberg report stated, asserting that any sustained disruption during the planting window can reduce crop yields later in the year. The crisis is compounded by the fact that the Middle East is the world's third-largest producer of ammonia, an ingredient for enhancing soil nutrients. The supply chain appears to be under fire with drone and missile strikes targeting logistics installations in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

India’s Looming Subsidy Storm

According to the experts, for India, the crisis represents a strategic nightmare as the nation is heavily dependent on the Gulf for its agricultural needs, importing nearly 100% of its muriate of potash and 60% of its di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) through the affected routes. Furthermore, recent reports indicated that Indian urea manufacturers have already begun trimming output as liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, essential for production, are disrupted by the conflict in Qatar.

Additionally, the financial burden is set to surge, as the subsidy bill is expected to exceed budget estimates, with international prices for urea could rise by 30% to 40%, with the government having already allocated around Rs 1.9 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidies in the 2024-25 fiscal year. "If the Strait of Hormuz is closed, fertiliser movement will be restricted, pushing prices up," cautioned a senior industry executive.

Concerns From Oil To Bread

The impact of the Middle East conflict is being felt as far away as Brazil, the world's leading soybean exporter, which relies heavily on imports passing through the Gulf. While Russia remains the world’s largest fertiliser exporter, it is currently unable to compensate for the Middle Eastern shortfall due to its own ongoing conflict and logistical constraints. Reuters reports suggested that the Russian producers cannot fill the void left by the shutdown of Gulf production hubs.

Meanwhile, the fear among analysts is a repeat of the 2022 food crisis, followed by the Ukraine war, but on a more severe scale. As ammonia futures hit record highs and shipping insurance premiums soar, the cost of production for wheat, corn, and rice is being reset. Furthermore, they suggested that the resulting shortages will push up the prices of household staples such as bread, eggs, and poultry, turning a regional war into a global struggle for sustenance.