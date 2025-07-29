Midtown Manhattan Shooting: 4 Killed in Shooting at NYC Office Building, Including NYPD Officer; Suspect Dead

New York City: A deadly shooting unfolded in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening, leaving four people dead, including a New York Police Department officer and the suspected gunman.

The shooting occurred inside 345 Park Avenue, a major office tower in the heart of the city, just blocks from Grand Central Station and the Museum of Modern Art.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, died from what authorities believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Shooter Opens Fire in Lobby, Moves to Upper Floors

The shooting began around 6:40 p.m. local time, when Tamura armed with an AR-style rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest entered the lobby of the skyscraper and exchanged gunfire with an NYPD officer. The officer was fatally shot in the initial confrontation.

The gunman then barricaded himself on the 32nd or 33rd floor of the building, prompting an immediate lockdown and a massive emergency response. The NYPD received multiple calls from those floors, and officers moved swiftly to secure the area.

Shooter Confirmed Dead

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Disch confirmed that the scene had been “contained” and the lone shooter neutralized. While early reports mentioned six people had been shot, authorities later confirmed four deaths, including the officer and the suspect.

A drone was deployed during the standoff, and heavily armed police in ballistic vests swarmed the area as helicopters hovered overhead during the evening rush hour.

Shooter Had Firearms License and Expired Investigator Permit

According to media reports, Shane Tamura held a concealed carry permit for a handgun and previously had a private investigator’s license, which had expired.

Police confirmed investigation is ongoing.

Victims Include Police Officer, Office Employees

The identities of the other two victims have not yet been released. It is believed they were employees within the building, which houses several major financial firms including Blackstone, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, and the NFL headquarters.

Mayor Express Condolences

Mayor Eric Adams expressed condolences to the victims’ families, writing on X, “A NYPD officer was struck down in the line of duty tonight. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and the other victims of this senseless act of violence.”

City officials urged New Yorkers to avoid the Park Avenue and East 51st Street area as investigations continue.

Building Lockdown Lifted; Investigation Ongoing