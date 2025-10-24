Migrant Boat Sinks Off Turkish Coast In Aegean Sea, Leaving 14 Dead And 2 Missing

Ankara: A rubber dinghy carrying 18 migrants sank in the Aegean Sea off Turkey’s southwestern coast on Friday, leaving at least 14 dead, Turkish officials said.

Two people survived, including an Afghan national, while search and rescue efforts were underway for two others still missing.

A statement from the regional governor’s office said the dinghy began taking in water shortly after departing from Bodrum, a coastal town popular with tourists in Mugla province.

One survivor swam for six hours to reach the shore, while another was found on a nearby island, according to the statement. Four coast guard boats, a diving team and a helicopter have been deployed to locate the missing migrants.

It was not immediately clear whether the migrants were attempting to reach the Greek island of Kos, which lies close to Bodrum.

Greece is a major entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Many attempt the short but perilous journey from Turkey’s coast to nearby Greek islands in inflatable dinghies or small boats, often in poor conditions. Fatal accidents are a common occurrence.

