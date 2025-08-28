Minneapolis School Shooter Leaves Chilling Messages on Guns: 'Kill Trump,' 'Nuke India,' and More

Washington: A 23-year-old man on Wednesday morning opened fire during a mass at a Catholic school in the city of Minneapolis of Minnesota in the United States, killing at least two children and injuring 17 others.

Who Is The Accused?

The accused has been identified as Robin Westman and he had used three weapons - a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol - in the mass shooting.

Reportedly, the shooter had written "kill Donald Trump" and "nuke India" on his guns.

He also posted a video on his YouTube channel "Robin W", wherein his guns had this chilling message and it could be see clearly in the video.

The channel has however been taken down by the website administration.

Additionally, the ammo also carried slogans like "Israel must fall."

In one of the videos that the assailant had posted showing his cache of weapons there were more such chilling messages like "Burn Israel," and "Nuke India".

Additionally, "Where is your God?" and "for the children" were also seen written on the magazines.

Westman was also seen in the video holding one of the weapons and saying, "This one is for me. In case I need it."

Westman had also reportedly changed his name from Robert.

More Details About The Firing

The firing had taken place at the Annunciation Catholic School. The assailant was later found dead at the parking.

The shooter had approached the side of the church and had shot dozens of rounds through the windows toward the children sitting in the pews during Mass, Brian O'Hara, the Minneapolis Police Chief told the media.