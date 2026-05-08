Anti-India Bangladesh MP Spews Venom With Remarks On Bengal Elections, Claims Minority Voting Rights 'Snatched'

New Delhi: Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Nahid Islam has addressed the conclusion of the West Bengal Assembly elections, warning that the alienation of minorities across the border has increased the responsibility of Bangladesh to protect its own sovereignty and communal harmony.

While acknowledging that the elections are "India’s internal matter," Islam raised serious concerns regarding the reported loss of voting rights for lakhs of citizens- primarily from the Muslim and Matua communities- prior to the polls.

Cross-Border Impact

Islam emphasized that West Bengal remains a critical neighbour for Bangladesh, and the targeting of minorities there cannot be viewed in isolation. He noted that the suppression of voting rights and the targeting of specific communities would inevitably have an "impact on Bangladesh."

"We have said many times that how minorities are being targeted and their rights snatched away will be felt here," Islam stated. He suggested that the political climate in the neighboring Indian state has created a new set of challenges for the Bangladeshi administration.

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A Mandate for Sovereignty and Safety

In light of the regional shifts, Islam asserted that Bangladesh’s responsibility has grown. He called on the nation to act with heightened awareness to protect its sovereignty and the well-being of all its citizens.

"We have to take responsibility for the well-being of the Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, all the minorities, and the citizens of Bangladesh," he said, framing the current moment as a test of the country's internal strength.

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Resisting Provocation

The NCP leader also issued a stern warning regarding potential propaganda aimed at inciting communal tensions within Bangladesh. He cautioned that "enemies of Bangladesh" would attempt to use the events in West Bengal to provoke the local population and spread discord.

"We have to be careful," Islam urged. "We will prove that Bangladesh is the safest country to live in all of South Asia."

The address serves as a call for national vigilance, urging citizens to ignore external provocations and uphold the country’s commitment to being a secure, multi-faith democracy despite the surrounding regional volatility.

Situation in Bengal

The political atmosphere in West Bengal has reached a state of constitutional crisis following the Assembly election results. Despite the BJP securing a landmark victory with 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign, categorically rejecting the mandate as "looted" and orchestrated by "institutional bias."

This standoff prompted Governor RN Ravi to take the extraordinary step of dissolving the Legislative Assembly on May 7, as the government’s legal mandate expired.