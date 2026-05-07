Updated 7 May 2026 at 23:29 IST All 107 MLAs of Vijay's TVK May Resign If DMK Or AIADMK Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu: Report The political turmoil in Tamil Nadu is expected to intensify as there are reports that all newly-elected MLAS of actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will resign if DMK or AIADMK stakes claim to form government in the state.