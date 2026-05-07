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  • All 107 MLAs of Vijay's TVK May Resign If DMK Or AIADMK Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu: Report

All 107 MLAs of Vijay's TVK May Resign If DMK Or AIADMK Stakes Claim To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu: Report

The political turmoil in Tamil Nadu is expected to intensify as there are reports that all newly-elected MLAS of actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will resign if DMK or AIADMK stakes claim to form government in the state.

Nidhi Sinha
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Chennai: The political turmoil in Tamil Nadu is expected to intensify as there are reports that all newly-elected MLAS of actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will resign if MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) stakes claim to form government in the state.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar rejected Vijay's bid to form the government for the second time on Thursday.

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Also Read- 'Disrespecting People's Mandate': DMK, VCK Show Rare Support To Vijay As Governor Remains Unconvinced

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Nidhi Sinha
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