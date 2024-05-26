Published 11:55 IST, May 26th 2024

Mired by 2022 Economic Crisis, Rajapaksa Clan Aim for Political Comeback in Sri Lanka

Ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa were ousted from power during anti-govt protests following the crippling financial and political crisis in 2022.