Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Sworn In as Bangladesh President After Contested Election

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s parliament on Thursday elected Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, a senior leader of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as the country’s new president, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of the previous officeholder last month.

Alamgir secured 255 votes against 88 for challenger Oli Ahmed, who was backed by the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies. Of the 349 members of parliament eligible to participate, this marked the first contested presidential election since October 1991, when Bangladesh transitioned to a parliamentary democracy. All subsequent presidential votes had been uncontested, with no rivals emerging against the ruling party’s nominee.

A longtime BNP secretary-general, Alamgir played a central role in the political campaign against Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure as prime minister. Hasina fled the country in August 2024 amid a mass uprising driven by accusations of authoritarian governance and irregularities in public-sector job allocations. Her Awami League has been barred from political activity since the following year.

Under Bangladesh’s system, the president serves as head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, while the prime minister heads the government. Although the presidency is largely ceremonial, it carries significant responsibilities during periods of political instability. Alamgir was scheduled to take the oath of office on Friday.

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The previous president, Mohammed Shahabuddin, resigned midway through his term last month after prolonged political unrest. Appointed during Hasina’s time in power, he was widely regarded as a close ally. Following her departure, student-led groups that spearheaded the uprising labeled him a collaborator and staged protests demanding his resignation and arrest. His exit removed a key remaining institutional ally for Hasina, who remains in exile in India.

The election follows the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, son of a former prime minister and longtime rival of Hasina. Rahman and the BNP secured a landslide victory in February elections held after 18 months of interim administration under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Hasina’s party was excluded from that vote.

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The presidential contest underscores the shift in Bangladesh’s political landscape since the events of 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on his election, expressing confidence that his long experience in public life and political leadership would herald a successful tenure in service of the people.

"Excellency, I extend to you my warm congratulations on your assumption of office as the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. I am confident that your long experience of public life and political leadership heralds a successful tenure in service of the people of Bangladesh," President Murmu said in a message.

She said bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries have in recent years expanded into several areas, including energy, technology, connectivity, youth affairs, health and education.

"India and Bangladesh share a unique relationship, rooted in a shared history of sacrifices, close cultural ties and warm bonds of friendship. In recent times, our bilateral ties have steadily expanded to several areas such as energy, technology, connectivity, youth affairs, health and education. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the partnership between our two neighbouring countries," she added.

President Murmu also conveyed her best wishes to Alamgir for his good health and the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.