The intersection of technology and beauty has taken a fascinating turn with the announcement of the World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs) presenting its inaugural event, 'Miss AI.' This groundbreaking beauty pageant is set to redefine traditional notions of beauty and talent by spotlighting AI-generated models and influencers from around the globe.

According to the official website of WAICA, "The first instalment of the WAICAs is Miss AI – where traditional beauty pageantry is crossing the world of AI creators."

Contestants will undergo evaluation on various pageantry criteria including beauty, poise, and their ability to deliver unique responses to a series of questions. Moreover, their proficiency in utilising AI tools to craft digital masterpieces will be scrutinised, encompassing the use of prompts, output quality, and visual detailing.

"AI Creators' social clout will be assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of growth of audience and how utilisation of other platforms such as Instagram," the official website further elaborated.

An essential stipulation is that entrants "must be 100 percent AI-generated," with no limitations on the tools employed. "Miss AI welcomes creations produced from any type of generator, whether it’s DeepAI, Midjourney or your own tool," the rules stipulate.

The coveted first prize includes $5,000 in cash, promotion on the Fanvue platform, a mentorship program valued at $3,000, and PR support exceeding $5,000. Fanvue, a subscription-based platform hosting virtual models, is a proud partner of WAICA. Runners-up and third-place winners will also receive prizes worth $5,000 and $2,000 respectively.

The winners will be announced on May 10th, with an online awards ceremony scheduled later in the month, according to Forbes. Entries for the competition were open starting Sunday, April 14th.

The panel of judges comprises four members, including two AI-generated judges. Aitana Lopez from Spain, boasting over 300,000 followers, and Emily Pellegrini, with a substantial Instagram following of more than 250,000, represent the AI contingent.

