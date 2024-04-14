Advertisement

Tehran: After Iran attacked Israel in the late hours of Saturday, Tehran has now threatened the United States that if it shows support to Israel, it will then destroy all its Middle East bases.

The Iranian Major General Bagheri said, " The operation was successfully completed. The reason for this operation was that the Zionist regime crossed Iran's red lines. But if the Zionist regime responds, our next operation will be much bigger."

Advertisement

"We sent a message to the US through the Swiss embassy that if it cooperates with Israel in their possible next actions, their bases will not have any security and we will deal with that as well," the General warned.

This comes as US President Joe Biden condemned Iran for attacking Israel. In a statement issued, Biden said, "I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms."

Advertisement

"I've just spoken with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to reaffirm America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks."

However, several Iranian news outlets showed that almost nine types of missiles are capable of reaching Israel, some with speeds of up to 560mph and a range of 1242 miles.

Advertisement

Here are 9 Deadly Iranian Missiles That Can Target the US's Middle East Bases:

1. Sejjil Missile:

Advertisement

A medium-range ballistic missile, the Sejjil Missile created by Iran, features a two-stage, solid-propellant design. With its development dating back to the '90s, this missile is 18 meters in length, 1.25 meters in diameter, and has a launch weight of 23,600 kilograms. It can carry a payload of approximately 700 kilograms over a range of 2,000 kilometres.

2. Khaibar:

Advertisement

The Khaibar missile, also known as the Khorramshahr-4, is also a medium-range ballistic missile developed by the Iranian Defence Ministry. With a range of 2,000 kilometers and the capability to carry a 1,500-kilogram, this missile was named after the Iranian city of Khorramshahr, a significant site during the Iraq-Iran War.

3. Emad:

Advertisement

With a boasting a range of approximately 1,700 kilometres and a payload capacity of 750 kilograms, the Emad missile represents a significant advancement in Iran's missile programme.

It serves as a variant of the Shahab-3 missile, by incorporating manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle (MaRV) technology and enhancing its accuracy to within 500 meters of the target.

Advertisement

4. Shahab 3:

Another medium-range ballistic missile developed by Iran, derived from the North Korean Nodong-1. Shahab-3 has a range of 1,000 kilometres when equipped with a 1,200-kilogram payload, and up to 2,000 kilometres with a lighter payload, it is primarily effective against large, soft targets. It is operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) carries a one-ton warhead and is not part of Iran's conventional army.

Advertisement

5. Ghadr:

The Ghadr-110, also called the Qadr-110, is an enhanced version of Iran's Shahab-3A missile and features a liquid-fuel first stage and a solid-fuel second stage. With the range of 1,500 kilometres, Ghadr is produced in three variants: "Qadr S," "Qadr H," and "Qadr F," with each varying ranges and payload capacities.

Advertisement

6. Paveh:

Introduced by the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps aerospace force, the Paveh missile, is a new long-range cruise missile with a stated range of 1,650 kilometres and possesses the capability to target Israel or American interests in the region.

Advertisement

7. Fattah-2:

The Fattah-2 represents a hypersonic missile development in Iran, with hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) and hypersonic cruise missile (HCM) technology. Though still, in development, this missile features a liquid-fuel rocket engine, with a range of 1,500 to 1,800 kilometres, designed for high precision and evasion of detection.

Advertisement

8. Kheibar Shekan:

Furthermore, the Kheibar Shekan unveiled in 2022, is a third-generation medium-range ballistic missile operated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace. By utilising solid fuel, the Kheibar Shekan boasts a definitive operating radius of over 1,400 kilometres and high manoeuvrability.

Advertisement

9. Haj Qasem:

Lastly, the Haj Qasem missile is also another medium-range ballistic missile that offers a range of 1,400 kilometres and a warhead weight of 500 kilograms. Introduced in 2020, this missile was named after the late Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and designed to manoeuvre and strike targets undetected

Advertisement