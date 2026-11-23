California: Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday endorsed Jensen Huang's return as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nvidia, saying the "mistake has been corrected", hours after US President Donald Trump publicly backed the company's decision to reinstate him, bringing an end to a period of uncertainty surrounding the leadership of the trillion-dollar chipmaking company.

Reacting to Huang's reinstatement in a post on X, Musk said, "The mistake has been corrected."

"It is done," Musk said in an earlier post.

Moments earlier, Trump welcomed the Nvidia board's decision in a post on Truth Social, describing it as the "correct and proper decision" and calling Huang a "Great Patriot and National Treasure".

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"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump wrote.

He further said that the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed any national security risk, adding that the US Attorney General had confirmed that the government did not possess evidence of unlawful conduct by him.

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"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure," Trump added.

However, the decision to reinstate Huang has also drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, with US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi questioning the board's move and demanding a full public congressional hearing.

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi described Nvidia's decision as "outrageous", arguing that questions remained unanswered about the alleged links with Chinese intelligence and the status of investigations by the US government and Nvidia's board.

"Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang is outrageous. We still don’t know what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him, and neither the government nor Nvidia’s own board has completed its investigation," Krishnamoorthi said.

He also questioned Trump's assurances, referring to Nvidia's reported USD 25 million donation towards Trump's ballroom, and called for Huang to face public questioning by lawmakers.

"Trump’s assurances cannot be taken at face value, especially after Nvidia’s $25 million donation to his ballroom.

"Huang must testify at a full public congressional hearing, with every member of the relevant committees allowed to question him," the Congressman added.

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also criticised Nvidia's decision, questioning the board's move to reinstate Huang before he had testified before Congress.

"Nvidia’s board made an irresponsible decision to reinstate Jensen Huang before Congress has even heard from him," Dingell said in a post on X.

"There are serious national security questions that still need to be answered. The board must explain why it was willing to move ahead without those answers," she added.

Huang is scheduled to testify on December 1.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said, "This is the greed and lack of accountability that the country just rejected. There are serious national security concerns being raised about Jensen Huang that should not be papered over by this administration or the Nvidia board."

Nvidia announced on Monday that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

The board voted unanimously in favour of his reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, stating that it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company," said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of Nvidia's Board.

Jones also acknowledged Colette Kress for her service as interim CEO, alongside her continuing responsibilities as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Reacting to his return, Huang said he was honoured to lead the technology company at a significant moment for the industry.

"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said.

He thanked the board for its confidence, particularly Jones for his leadership, and acknowledged Kress and the executive staff for steering the company during the interim period.

"Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work," Huang added.

However, Huang's return comes amid continuing scrutiny over allegations involving Alice Huang, with whom he has reportedly acknowledged having an affair, and alleged connections between her family, companies linked to Nvidia chip acquisitions and Chinese state-owned defence contractors.

The New York Times, citing people familiar with US intelligence reports, reported that Alice Huang had been in contact with an official of China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year.

The newspaper also reported alleged indirect links between her family and companies that acquired Nvidia chips and Chinese state-owned defence contractors supplying the People's Liberation Army.

Responding to the allegations, Nvidia said its board had established a committee comprising only independent directors to investigate the matter. The committee has retained independent legal counsel, and the investigation will continue to its conclusion.

The company said Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.

Nvidia also announced the formation of a separate National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging legal counsel with expertise in national security matters, who will also retain specialised advisers.