Mistakenly Deported: Federal Judge Orders Trump Administration To Arrange For Return Of Maryland Man

Washington: A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to arrange for the return of a Maryland man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador despite a 2019 ruling shielding him from deportation. Abrego Garcia (29) was expelled by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last month, sparking widespread outrage and concerns about the treatment of non-citizens granted permission to stay in the U.S.

As per reports, Abrego Garcia fled El Salvador in 2011 due to gang threats and was granted protection from deportation by a US immigration judge in 2019. He had a permit to work in the US and was pursuing his journeyman license as a sheet metal apprentice. However, the White House claims Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 gang member, citing a confidential informant's claim, which his attorneys deny. The allegation has been disputed by Abrego Garcia's lawyers, who argued that there is no concrete evidence to support the claim.

Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, a US citizen, has been rallying support for her husband's return. "To all the wives, mothers, children who also face this cruel separation, I stand with you in this bond of pain," she said during a rally in Hyattsville, Maryland. Vasquez Sura hasn't spoken to Abrego Garcia since his deportation and is desperate to hear his voice again. "If I had all the money in the world, I would spend it all just to buy one thing: a phone call to hear Kilmar's voice again," she said, her voice shaking with emotion.

Meanwhile, the case has raised concerns about the Trump administration's immigration policies and the treatment of non-citizens. Abrego Garcia's attorneys argued that the mistaken deportation is a clear example of the administration's failure to protect vulnerable individuals. The campaign to reunite the couple will continue in a courtroom in Maryland's Greenbelt, where Abrego Garcia's lawyers will fight for his return.

The expert have stated that the outcome of this case could have major implications for immigration policy and the rights of non-citizens in the US.

The Trump administration's approach to immigration has been widely criticised for being overly restrictive and inhumane. The experts stated that the mistaken deportation of Abrego Garcia is just one example of the many injustices faced by non-citizens in the US.