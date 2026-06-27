‘A Close Partner': Rubio Signals Donald Trump Likely to Visit India Early Next Year, Says Ties 'Going Fantastic'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said that President Donald Trump is likely to visit India early next year, with the United States working on the arrangements.

Speaking in Washington DC, as per reports, the proposed visit is being planned for early next year.

‘We're hoping that's what we're working towards, sometime early next year to have the President come,' Rubio stated.

Further, describing India as one of America's closest partners and highlighting the strong personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US president.

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‘India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy," he added.

India-US Ties 'Going Fantastic', Says Rubio

Speaking on the overall bilateral relationship, Rubio stated that India-US ties at a strong phase and affirmed that discussions between the two countries continue to make progress.

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"I think it's going fantastic. It's very strong. We had a great meeting with the prime minister; the president did at the G7. We're hoping to finalize a trade deal. We're on the last inches of getting it done and it's very positive," he said.

He also said he looks forward to another Quad meeting soon and expressed hope of returning to India before the end of the year to help prepare for the proposed presidential visit.

Further, addressing questions on energy security amid the West Asia crisis, he said India has long focused on diversifying its energy sources and that the United States wants to play a greater role in supporting those efforts.

He added that Washington is also exploring ways to facilitate greater energy cooperation, including opportunities linked to Venezuela's heavy crude production, which India has the refining capacity to process.

US Envoy Says Trade Deal Nearing Completion

Meanwhile, as per reports, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said India and the United States are close to concluding a bilateral trade agreement, with only "a handful of issues" remaining unresolved.

The envoy also described India and the United States as "natural partners with limitless potential" and said the close personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump continues to be a key pillar of bilateral ties.

Trump Had Earlier Hinted at India Visit

Rubio's remarks come days after President Donald Trump himself hinted at a possible visit to India while speaking on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

"We'll be going to India sometime in the future," Trump had said, while describing Prime Minister Modi as "a very tough negotiator" and "tough trader".