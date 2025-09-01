Modi Hits Hard At China And Pakistan Over Cross-Border Terrorism In SCO Summit

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mounted a sharp offensive against countries abetting terrorism, in a veiled attack on China and Pakistan. Citing the recent Pahalgam terror strike, which he termed an “attack on humanity,” Modi delivered a strong message without directly naming Chinese President Xi Jinping or Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Modi said, “At this hour, the friendly nations who stood by us, we are grateful to them. This attack was not just an assault on India’s soul, but also a challenge to those who believe in humanity.”

Calling for a united global response, he added, “At this moment, one question is normal: is it acceptable to us that some countries openly support terrorism? We have to say this in clear words that there are no double standards in terrorism. We have to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Emphasising moral responsibility, he noted, “This is our duty towards humanity.”

On regional development, the Prime Minister underlined India’s approach, saying, “India has always believed that strong connectivity is not just for commerce, but also opens doors for trust and development.”

SCO Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Backs India’s Call Against Double Standards in Fight Against Terrorism

The SCO, in a joint declaration after the summit, strongly denounced the April 22 Pahalgam attack and expressed solidarity with India.

"The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," the declaration said.

It reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to tackling terrorism, separatism and extremism, stressing that using such groups for “mercenary purposes” was unacceptable. The statement underscored that “double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable” and urged collective action against cross-border terror networks.

Alongside terrorism, the SCO also condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, citing civilian casualties and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Xi Jinping Pushes Back at ‘Bullying Behaviour’

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the summit with a critique of what he described as “bullying behaviour” in the global order. He urged leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Modi, to uphold fairness and reject Cold War mentality, bloc politics and intimidation.

Xi projected the SCO as a platform to reshape security cooperation, pledging to work with member states to strengthen the forum and challenge US influence.

In his speech, Xi said the SCO exemplifies a new kind of international relations that rejects external interference, adding that the bloc must support multilateralism, oppose hegemonism and actively participate in global governance.