Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Mohammad Yunus Announces Resignation As Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath in Bangladesh Tomorrow

Updated 16 February 2026 at 22:33 IST

Mohammad Yunus Announces Resignation As Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath in Bangladesh Tomorrow

Bangladesh's interim leader and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus stepped down on Monday before handing over the reigns of power to prime minister-elect Tarique Rahman.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Mohammad Yunus Announces Resignation As Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath in Bangladesh Tomorrow
Mohammad Yunus Announces Resignation As Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath in Bangladesh Tomorrow | Image: ANI/File

New Delhi: Bangladesh's interim leader and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus stepped down on Monday before handing over the reigns of power to prime minister-designate Tarique Rahman.

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 16 February 2026 at 22:30 IST