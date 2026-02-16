Updated 16 February 2026 at 22:33 IST
Mohammad Yunus Announces Resignation As Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath in Bangladesh Tomorrow
Bangladesh's interim leader and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus stepped down on Monday before handing over the reigns of power to prime minister-elect Tarique Rahman.
- World News
- 1 min read
Mohammad Yunus Announces Resignation As Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath in Bangladesh Tomorrow | Image: ANI/File
New Delhi: Bangladesh's interim leader and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus stepped down on Monday before handing over the reigns of power to prime minister-designate Tarique Rahman.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 22:30 IST