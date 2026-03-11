'Mojtaba Khamenei Injured In Legs, Hand', Says Iranian Ambassador. Here's How He Was Hit

Tehran: Amid widening health concerns about Mojtaba Khamenei, after some reports referred to him as the 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan', a phrase usually meant for those wounded in service to the country, the Iranian ambassador to Cyprus said in an interview that Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader has sustained injuries in the strike that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

"He was also there and he was injured in that bombardment but I haven't seen that reflected in the foreign news," Ambassador Alireza Salarian told The Guardian on Wednesday.

"I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm... I think he is in the hospital because he is injured," Salarian added.

Responding to why Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public after his new appointment or shared a video address, Salarian reportedly said that he is "not comfortable [in any condition] to give a speech."

Describing the fatal strike that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Salarian told The Guardian, “The [late] supreme leader was killed with his wife, with his daughter, with his son-in-law and with his daughter's 14-month-old baby.”

"They were inside their house near the presidential office. Top commanders were also killed as they were also invited. The supreme leader had four sons and two daughters and actually he lived in the same place where he worked," he added.

The Guardian report mentioned that as per several intelligence services, Mojtaba Khamenei is staying away from public eye to prevent any assassination attempt amid the raging war in Iran.

"I don't know if he [the new leader] is worried or not, but we know that the US, and especially Israel, will target him," Salarian reportedly said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said that he is "not happy" with Iran's choice of leader. "I don't believe he can live in peace," Trump said.