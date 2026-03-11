'Safe and Sound': Iranian President's Son Refutes Injury Claims Against New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

New Delhi: Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "safe and sound" despite recent reports suggesting he was injured during ongoing strikes with Israel and the United States, according to the son of the Iranian president.

Yousef Pezeshkian, son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and a government adviser, confirmed the development in a post on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound," Yousef Pezeshkian stated.

The clarification comes a day after the unconfirmed reports claiming that the new supreme leader had sustained injuries during the escalating conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

According to reports, the Iranian regime has referred to Mojtaba as the 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan', a phrase typically reserved for those wounded in service to the country.

A report in The Times of Israel on March 9 stated that Iranian state television, while covering the ascension of Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader, referred to him as being wounded in the war. The anchors read reports describing him as 'janbaz', meaning wounded by the enemy, in the ‘Ramadan war’ the term used by Iranian media for the current conflict. The report did not elaborate further on the nature or extent of his injuries.

