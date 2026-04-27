Mojtaba Khamenei Is Dead? Mural Featuring His Pic With Slain Leaders Spark Speculations

Tehran: Rumours of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei have intensified once again. This time the speculations have been sparked by a mural unveiled at a public event attend by several Iranian officials in the city of Mashhad.

Remarkably, the mural features a picture of Mojtaba along with senior Iranian military and political figures who have been killed in the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

A picture of Mojtaba Khamenei's father, was also seen on the mural.

The inclusion of Mojtaba Khamenei's picture among "slain figures" has sparked widespread rumors that he might be dead or severely incapacitated, especially as he has not appeared in public since the war began.

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Notably, even when he delivered his first statement after replacing his father as the new Supremo in March, he did not appear on camera. His message was read on Iranian state TV by a news anchor.

Iranian ambassador to Cyprus Alireza Salarian earlier claimed that Mojtaba sustained injuries in the airstrike that killed his father on February 28. "He was also there and he was injured in that bombardment but I haven't seen that reflected in the foreign news," the envoy said, adding, “I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm... I think he is in the hospital because he is injured."

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Reports of him being in coma has also been circulating. A recent report claimed that he has been left incapacitated and unable to speak after suffering extensive burns to his face and lips.

Reports indicate that Mojtaba is currently surrounded by a medical team who are treating the serious injuries he sustained from the recent airstrikes and four senior Iranian officials close to the situation revealed that after three operations on one leg, he is now awaiting a prosthetic, while a previously operated hand is slowly recovering function.