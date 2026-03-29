Mojtaba Khamenei Issues Extremely Rare Message, Thanks Iraq For Support 'In Face Of Agression'

Tehran: Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued an extremely rare message since his succession to the post following his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination by US-Israeli airstrikes. In his message, Mojtaba thanked Iraq leadership and its people for supporting Iran "in the face of aggression".

The message was delivered by Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, during a meeting with Iraq’s Supreme Islamic Council head Sheikh Hammam Hamoudi in Baghdad.

Mojtaba Khamenei has only issued few messages since his appointment to the post of Iran Supremo. In his first statement since his appointment, he did not appear on camera and his message was read on Iranian state TV by a news anchor.

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

The message comes amid mystery over the whereabouts of Mojtaba Khamenei, who has reportedly suffered injuries in the ongoing war with Israel and the United States of America.

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Earlier, there were several unconfirmed reports of Mojtaba Khamenei being in a coma after being injured in US-Israeli airstrikes. It was also reported that Mojtaba lost his leg in the attack. “One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well," The Sun reported, quoting a surgeon.

Iranian ambassador to Cyprus Alireza Salarian claimed that Mojtaba sustained injuries in the airstrike that killed his father on February 28.

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"He was also there and he was injured in that bombardment but I haven't seen that reflected in the foreign news," the envoy said, adding, “I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm... I think he is in the hospital because he is injured."