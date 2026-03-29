'Spring Is Coming': 'Starbucks Of Tehran' Appears To Mock Khamenei's Death, Shut Down

Tehran: All branches of a popular Iranian cafe chain Lamiz, popularly known as 'Starbucks of Tehran', has been shut down by Iranian authorities for seemingly mocking the death of former Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Supremo was assassinated by US-Israeli airstrikes on the first day of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The cafe had used a 1975 painting by Iranian artist Farshid Mesghali on its cup. The painting seemingly featured an empty chair, with colourful raindrops falling on it.

1975 painting by Iranian artist Farshid Mesghali

Apparently, the chair represents the seat of Khamenei that fell vacant briefly after his death. Meanwhile the raindrops appeared to represent the raining missiles on Khamenei's residence that led to his demise on February 28.

The phrase ‘Spring is Coming’ was also seen written on the coffee cups of Lamiz in Farsi. The phrase, which literally refers to the coming of the warmer season of spring following the cold winter season, may come across as a celebration of the death of the Ayatollah.

Advertisement

‘Spring is Coming’ written on Lamiz coffee cup | Image: X

Following the appearance of the controversial cup, all branches of the outlet was reportedly shut down by authorities. Iranian media reported that the closure was due to “suspicious designs against the martyred imam on its products in recent days”.

People also criticised Lamiz for the act, with a netizen saying, “I wish minds were more positive in these circumstances. We have Quranic verses prohibiting this, as well as hadiths and jurisprudential rulings, self-evident.”

Advertisement

Another said, “Inshallah, the esteemed security forces and judiciary will review this, and considering the past of Cafe Lemiz and its owners, if they reach the conclusion that it was intentional, then, God willing, all the cafes and assets will be confiscated for the benefit of the resistance.”