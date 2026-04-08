Mojtaba Khamenei’s Final Okay, Not Trump, Secured The Ceasefire Deal Before The Deadline

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran may have played out as a last-minute scramble on the global stage, but behind the noise, the outcome appeared far more controlled than it seemed. Long before the deadline theatrics and public warnings by Donald Trump, the decisive lever reportedly rested with one man operating in silence, Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Far from a dramatic breakthrough, emerging reports suggest the ceasefire was always contingent on Mojtaba’s approval: his quiet, indirect grip over the process shaping every major decision and ultimately determining when the conflict would pause.

A Deal on the brink

After over a month of intensifying hostilities, Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire just ahead of a critical US-imposed deadline. The agreement ensures, among other things, continued safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

According to multiple media reports, including US-based outlet Axios, the breakthrough came as tensions peaked and US forces in the Middle East were preparing for large-scale airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure.

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One official described the final hours as “chaotic”, with Pentagon planners bracing for imminent escalation even as diplomatic channels remained active.

Mojtaba’s ‘breakthrough’ moment

At the heart of the turning point was Mojtaba Khamenei, who is yet to appear publicly amid conflicting reports about his health and security. Sources cited in international reports suggest that as the deadline approached, Mojtaba issued a critical instruction to Iran’s negotiating team: move towards an agreement.

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It marked the first clear shift in Tehran’s stance since the war began.

“All major decisions… were channelled through Mojtaba,” an Iranian envoy said, adding, “Without his approval, there would have been no deal.”

His involvement, however, remains shrouded in secrecy. Due to reported assassination threats, particularly from Israel, Mojtaba is believed to have communicated through handwritten notes and intermediaries rather than direct engagement.

Mediators raced against time

The ceasefire did not emerge from bilateral talks alone. A coalition of regional mediators, including Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye, played a crucial role in bridging differences between the two sides.

Pakistan, in particular, acted as a key conduit, with officials relaying revised proposals between Washington’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Tehran’s leadership.

Initial proposals from both sides, a 15-point US plan and a 10-point Iranian counter, had failed to align. But a revised framework, hammered out through intense backchannel diplomacy, was approved by Washington before being sent to Tehran for final clearance.

That clearance, ultimately, rested with Mojtaba.

Trump’s pressure, world on edge

Even as negotiations unfolded, Trump’s rhetoric grew increasingly stark. In one of his most dramatic warnings, he declared that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran failed to comply, raising fears of imminent military action.

The White House later described the ceasefire as a “victory”, arguing that sustained military pressure forced Iran to the negotiating table.

Within minutes of Trump’s public announcement confirming a pause in hostilities, US forces were ordered to stand down.

Iran’s internal push

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also played a key role in securing internal consensus, particularly in persuading the Revolutionary Guard to accept the terms.

He later confirmed that maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz would continue under coordinated oversight, signalling Tehran’s intent to stabilise global energy flows.

Conflicting reports over Mojtaba’s condition

Adding intrigue to the developments are conflicting reports about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health. While some intelligence-linked reports suggested he may be in critical condition and unable to participate in decision-making, other accounts, including those referenced by Axios, portray him as actively guiding negotiations from behind the scenes.