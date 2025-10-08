Molecular Discovery That Won Nobel Prize In Chemistry Is Likened To 'Harry Potter' Enchanted Handbag

Stockholm: Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for their development of metal–organic frameworks that could play a part in solving some of humanity’s greatest challenges. An expert likened the discovery to Hermione Granger’s enchanted handbag in the fictional “Harry Potter” series.

From capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or sucking water out of desert air, the trio’s new form of molecular architecture can absorb and contain gases inside stable metal organic frameworks. The frameworks can be compared to the timber framework of a house, and Hermione’s famous beaded handbag, in that they are small on the outside but very large on the inside, according to Olof Ramström, a member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

The chemists worked separately but added to each other’s breakthroughs, which began in 1989 with Robson. “Metal-organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said in a news release.

The committee cited the potential for using the frameworks to separate so-called “forever chemicals” from water. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a group of chemicals that have been around for decades and have now spread into the air, water, and soil. They are also referred to as “forever chemicals.”

Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced Wednesday’s prize in Stockholm. It was the third prize announced this week. Robson, 88, is affiliated with the University of Melbourne in Australia. Kitagawa, 74, is with Japan’s Kyoto University, and Yaghi, 60, with the University of California, Berkeley.

Kitagawa spoke to the committee and the press over the phone on Wednesday after his win was announced.“I’m deeply honored and delighted that my long-standing research has been recognized,” he said. The 88-year-old Robson, in a phone call with The Associated Press, said he was “very pleased, of course, and a bit stunned as well.”

This year's Nobel announcements continue with the literature prize on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, and the economics prize next Monday.