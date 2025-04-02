Moment Lady Teacher in US is Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Student

Chicago: Chicago police have arrested a high school teacher, Christina Formella, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student. The arrest, captured on police body camera footage, took place while she was inside her car with a man, believed to be her husband.

Complaint Filed by Student's Mother

The allegations came to light after the minor’s mother accessed his iCloud account and discovered evidence suggest alleged sexual relationship between him and his high school teacher, after which she filed a formal complaint against the teacher. Investigations revealed that Formella had allegedly been abusing the student since 2023, with evidence suggesting an ongoing inappropriate relationship.

Police also recovered some text messages of both student and teacher.

"I love you sooooo much baby… Even though this morning was short, it was perfect," the Chicago teacher allegedly said in a text to the student.

"I know baby it was perfect baby so perfect," the student replied.

"I love having s*x with you," Formella allegedly replied.

Arrest Caught on Camera

Police body cam footage shows the exact moment officers confronted Formella and arrested her. Initially pretending unaware of the charges, she broke down in tears after being handcuffed. As can be seen in the footage she asked, "Is my husband coming with?" and expressed a preference for his presence during her detention. Clad in a black hoodie and jeans, Formella had a meltdown as officers took her into custody, repeatedly asking, "Am I in trouble?" and insisting that her husband accompany her.

Teacher's Defense and Court Statements

Formella has denied all allegations, claiming that she is being targeted because of her appearance. According to court documents, she said, "Everybody comes after me because I am good-looking." She further alleged that the student had accessed her phone without permission, sent messages to his own device, and later used them as blackmail against her.

Evidence Found on Notes App

Court filings also reveal that Formella documented details of her interactions with the student in the Notes app on her phone. Authorities believe these entries provide crucial insights into the nature of the relationship, contradicting her defense claims.