Moment Viral: With Shehbaz Sharif Watching, Trump’s Praises For 'Great Country' India And 'Very Good Friend' PM Modi Overshadows Pakistan

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt on Monday, expressed optimism about peace between India and Pakistan. He highlighted his rapport with India’s leadership, saying, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”

Trump made these remarks while addressing global leaders, emphasising regional cooperation and peace.

Pahalgam Terror Attack and India’s Response

Trump’s comments come against the backdrop of tensions earlier this year. On April 22, 26 tourists, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists.



In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) through precision strikes. India also repelled subsequent Pakistani escalation and struck back at airbases.

Trump Claims Tariffs Resolved India-Pakistan Tensions

Trump’s remarks in Egypt followed statements he made a day earlier aboard Air Force One, where he said he had used tariffs to resolve several international conflicts, including tensions between India and Pakistan.



“…I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan, I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons. I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent...”



He added that his threat of imposing steep tariffs had brought the situation under control swiftly: “I said I am putting tariffs. I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn’t have tariffs, you could have never settled that war.”

Trump Reiterates His Role in Mediating Peace

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he played a role in brokering peace between India and Pakistan during the May conflict. During a Fox News interview on October 9, he linked the resolution of tensions to his tariff strategy: “Having the ability to use tariffs have brought peace to the world... You know I made seven peace deals. Not in all cases but probably at least five of the seven we've done so far were by trade, that we are not going to deal with people who fight and we're going to put tariffs on you.”



Citing India and Pakistan as an example, he added: “You look at India and Pakistan, I said well we are not going to do business with either of you if you don't put it together. These are two nuclear nations. Seven planes were shot down as you know and they were really at it... I said we are not going to do any business with you, we are going to put massive tariffs on you and in both cases they said, well we're going to start talking about it. There is tremendous amounts of money and power that we are dealing with and within 24 hours I had a peace deal that they stopped the fighting.”

Trump’s Previous Claims on Peace Efforts

Trump has repeatedly made similar claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan. On September 21, at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner, he said he should be honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending seven wars.”



“We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia. Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped,” he added.

India’s Position