Months Before Maduro's Capture, US Had Announced $50 Million Bounty On Him

Caracas: US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that US forces have captured Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and his wife after launching a “large-scale strike” against the South American country. Notably, around five months ago, the US government had announced a reward of up to $50 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Nicolás Maduro.

In a statement released by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on August 7, 2025, it was announced that the US Department of State and Department of Justice are announcing a reward offer increase of up to $50 million under the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Maduro for violating U.S. narcotics laws.

The statement further read, "For over a decade, Maduro has been a leader of Cartel de los Soles, which is responsible for trafficking drugs into the United States. On July 25, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Cartel de Los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Since 2020, Maduro has strangled democracy and grasped at power in Venezuela. Maduro claimed to have won Venezuela’s July 28, 2024, presidential election but failed to present any evidence that he had prevailed. The United States has refused to recognize Maduro as the winner of 2024 election and does not recognize him as the President of Venezuela."

Advertisement

Urging citizens to share information on Maduro, the US government said, “If you have information, please contact the DEA by phone (voice, WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, or text) at +1-202-681-8187, or by email. If you are located outside the United States, you may also visit the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. If you are in the United States, you can also contact the local DEA field office.”

NRP supports law enforcement efforts to disrupt transnational crime globally and bring fugitives to justice as a key pillar of President Trump’s “America First” priorities.