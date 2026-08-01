Moscow Explosion: 3 Killed, 21 Injured Near Stalin Skyscraper Restaurant Terrace

Moscow: A homemade bomb detonated during a private function at an upscale dining venue in central Moscow on Saturday, resulting in three fatalities, including the female suspect carrying the explosive, and leaving 21 others wounded, CNN reported, citing statements from Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee provided to state news agency RIA Novosti.

According to the committee, an unidentified woman tried to gain access to Balzi Rossi restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square while in possession of what security officials assessed was an improvised explosive device. The device detonated prematurely outside the premises, killing both the security guard who intercepted her and a restaurant patron.

Law enforcement agencies have not yet established the identity of the woman or determined the motive behind the attack. It remains unconfirmed whether the suspect intentionally triggered the detonation.

The blast occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. local time (1:10 p.m. ET) adjacent to an outdoor terrace at Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square, situated just outside the entrance to Balzi Rossi, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS, citing the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

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The establishment was closed to the general public at the time of the explosion to accommodate a private banquet, according to details posted on its official website.

In the aftermath of the explosion, an investigative task force, alongside emergency response personnel, immediately secured the area to conduct forensic operations.

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The Kudrinskaya Square building forms part of Moscow's iconic "Seven Sisters", a collection of historic Stalinist skyscrapers constructed during the 1950s. The prominent residential structure is situated along the Garden Ring in the city's central Presnensky district.

Balzi Rossi operates on the ground floor of the historic tower. Following the incident, head chef Carmine Alfieri expressed gratitude for the public support extended to the establishment, confirming that the staff remained unharmed while downplaying the severity of the event.