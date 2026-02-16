Moscow Hostel Fire Injures 6, Guests Turn To Tied Bedsheets, Jump From 4th Floor To Save Themselves | VIDEO

Moscow Hostel Fire Injures 6, Guests Turn To Tied Bedsheets, Jump From 4th Floor To Save Themselves | Image: Screengrab from X

Moscow: At least six people were injured after a major fire broke out at a hostel in Moscow on Monday. The flames reportedly spread across an estimated 80 square metres, forcing guests to jump from fourth-floor windows in an attempt to save themselves. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media platforms, and garnered significant attention online.

The people who turned to the high-risk evacuation process sustained injuries after leaping from the building amid thick smoke and rapidly advancing flames.

Visuals of the fire on social media showed residents climbing out of windows as thick, dark smoke billowed from the building.

Among the guests trapped in the fire inside the structure could be seen tying bedsheets together to put together makeshift ropes, attempting to somehow lower themselves to safety. Others jumped onto mattresses laid out below by bystanders.

According to reports, eye witnesses and bystanders described scenes of panic as smoke filled corridors and rooms, leaving little time for a more structured evacuation procedure. Guests were reportedly seen scrambling to exit the premises as fire engulfed various parts of the building.

Emergency services rushed to the scene promptly and launched rescue and firefighting operations, local media reported. The blaze was later brought under control.

