'Mossad Plotted to Kill Asim Munir in Switzerland During US-Iran Talks': Brazilian Analyst’s Explosive Claim

In a dramatic allegation that has sent ripples through diplomatic circles, Brazilian investigative journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar has claimed that Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency plotted to assassinate Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and members of the Pakistani delegation during recent U.S.-Iran peace talks in Switzerland.

Escobar, known for his sharp commentary on global power plays, made the claim in recent discussions. According to him, Pakistani intelligence received “ultra-credible information” that Mossad, acting under orders linked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was preparing an operation targeting Munir while he was in Switzerland for the high-stakes negotiations.

Context of the Talks

The talks, held at the Bürgenstock resort near Lake Lucerne (often referenced in proximity to Geneva in broader reporting), focused on solidifying a ceasefire and advancing a 60-day roadmap under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Pakistan, alongside Qatar, played a prominent mediating role between the United States and Iran.

Field Marshal Munir, who has emerged as a key figure in back-channel diplomacy, attended alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Also present were U.S. Vice President JD Vance and senior Iranian officials. The discussions reportedly built on earlier efforts, including Munir’s visits to Tehran, aimed at de-escalating tensions following U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran.

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No incidents disrupted the proceedings, and mediators described progress on nuclear and security issues. All delegations departed safely.

Details of the Alleged Plot

Escobar asserted that Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus intercepted the supposed Mossad plan and issued a strong warning to Israel, effectively deterring the operation. He framed the alleged plot as an attempt to derail the peace process and destabilize the region further.

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