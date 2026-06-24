'No Tolls Or Charges For Hormuz Passage': Trump Calls Out 'Troublemaking Fake News' Around Iran Negotiations

Washington, D.C.: In a new social media post, President Donald Trump pushed back against what he described as misleading media coverage surrounding ongoing negotiations with Iran, emphasizing that the regime is not imposing any tolls, insurance costs, or other charges on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In the Truth Social post, Trump stated that Iran has directly informed the United States that, contrary to certain news reports, "NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND" are being sought or received from ships in the strategic waterway. He warned that any falsehood in this information would result in the immediate end of negotiations.

Trump further clarified the financial aspects of the discussions, noting that no money has been given to Iran nor released from frozen accounts by the U.S. He added that any future release of Iranian funds, which remain under full U.S. control, would be directed toward American farmers and ranchers. These funds would support the purchase of U.S. agricultural products such as corn, wheat, soybeans, and others, to address food needs in Iran through exclusive American sourcing.

The statement concluded with appreciation for public attention to the matter, signed by President Donald Trump.

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Key Excerpts from Trump's Post:

On maritime charges: "Iran has informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ.'"

On negotiations: "If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!"

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On financials and aid: "Additionally, no money has been given to Iran... We will be releasing some of their money, that is totally controlled by us, to our Farmers and Ranchers for the purchase of Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and more. Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States."

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, making any disputes over transit fees or restrictions a significant concern for international energy markets and maritime security. Trump's remarks appear aimed at countering narratives suggesting concessions or payments to Tehran amid broader diplomatic efforts.